Tulsa 80, No. 20 Memphis 40

MEMPHIS (14-4)

Achiuwa 4-9 2-2 10, Jeffries 3-9 2-2 8, Quinones 2-7 0-3 4, Baugh 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 2-10 0-0 5, Lomax 0-3 0-0 0, Ellis 0-3 1-2 1, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Dandridge 1-5 0-0 2, Hardaway 1-2 1-2 4, Maurice 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-56 6-11 40.

TULSA (13-6)

Horne 9-16 0-0 21, Korita 2-7 4-4 9, Igbanu 3-5 5-8 11, Jackson 4-4 0-0 10, Rachal 4-9 3-3 11, Hill 3-6 0-0 7, Joiner 2-6 5-6 10, Ugboh 0-1 1-4 1, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 18-25 80.

Halftime_Tulsa 40-17. 3-Point Goals_Memphis 2-21 (Hardaway 1-2, Harris 1-7, Achiuwa 0-1, Dandridge 0-1, Jeffries 0-1, Maurice 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Ellis 0-3, Quinones 0-4), Tulsa 8-24 (Horne 3-8, Jackson 2-2, Hill 1-3, Joiner 1-4, Korita 1-5, Rachal 0-2). Rebounds_Memphis 31 (Achiuwa 6), Tulsa 33 (Horne 8). Assists_Memphis 10 (Jeffries 3), Tulsa 12 (Hill 5). Total Fouls_Memphis 22, Tulsa 12. A_4,668 (8,355).

