Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tulsa shuts down East Carolina in second half for 65-49 win

January 15, 2020 9:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Rachal had 21 points and Jeriah Horne added 14 points as Tulsa defeated East Carolina 65-49 on Wednesday night.

Martins Igbanu added eight points and 10 rebounds for Tulsa (11-6, 3-1 American Athletic Conference).

The game was tied at 30 at halftime and again at 34 with 17 minutes, 31 seconds remaining in the second half before Tulsa went up 48-40 with 9:07 left. The Golden Hurricane scored 11 of the next 13 points to lead 59-42 with 4:21 remaining. East Carolina was held to 19 points in the second half while shooting 22%, including 0 for 15 from 3-point distance.

Jayden Gardner had 19 points for the Pirates (8-9, 2-2). Tristen Newton added six rebounds.

Advertisement

Tulsa plays at Tulane on Saturday. East Carolina plays at Cincinnati on Sunday.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
1|15 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2020
1|16 AFCEA DC January Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Sec. holds bilateral meeting with with Japanese Defense Minister

Today in History

1883: Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act passed