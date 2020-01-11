Listen Live Sports

Turner, Frye lead Bowling Green’s rally past Ohio, 83-74

January 11, 2020 4:18 pm
 
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Turner scored a season-high 29 points, Dylan Frye added 19 and Bowling Green stormed from behind in the second half to defeat Ohio 83-74 on Saturday.

After trailing 43-33 at halftime, the Falcons rallied behind 32 second-half points from Frye (17) and Turner (15). Bowling Green tied the game with a 17-7 run over the first six minutes of the second half.

Ohio last took the lead at 59-58 when Ben Vander Plas scored in the paint with 10:07 remaining. Quickly, Turner mad a layup and a 3-pointer and Trey Diggs added a 3-pointer for a six-point Falcons lead and Bowling Green was not seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Daeqwon Plowden scored 10 points and Marlon Sierra had nine rebounds for the Falcons (11-5, 2-1 Mid-American Conference).

Vander Plas scored a career-high 25 points and had eight rebounds for the Bobcats (9-7, 1-2). Jason Preston added 15 points. Jordan Dartis had 12 points.

Bowling Green plays at Western Michigan on Tuesday. Ohio plays at Buffalo on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

