Tyree, Ole Miss host Arkansas

Arkansas (12-2, 1-1) vs. Mississippi (9-5, 0-1)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Mason Jones and Arkansas will go up against Breein Tyree and Mississippi. The junior Jones has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 24.6 over his last five games. Tyree, a senior, is averaging 18.4 points over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have combined to account for 53 percent of Mississippi’s scoring this season and 62 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Arkansas, Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have combined to score 52 percent of the team’s points this season, including 72 percent of all Razorbacks points over their last five.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Shuler has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Mississippi field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Mississippi has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 64.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rebels have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Razorbacks. Mississippi has 39 assists on 64 field goals (60.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Arkansas has assists on 32 of 75 field goals (42.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas has committed a turnover on just 17.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all SEC teams. The Razorbacks have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season and just nine times per game over their last three games.

