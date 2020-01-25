Tyree, Sy help Ole Miss break skid, defeat Georgia 70-60

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Breein Tyree scored 20 points and helped Ole Miss end its six-game losing streak with a 70-60 win over Georgia on Saturday.

Tyree recorded his tenth game of 20-plus points and made a series of big plays late in the second half. He converted a three-point play and drove between two Georgia defenders for an uncontested fast-break layup to give the Rebels a 61-53 lead with 4:06 left.

Tyree was 8-for-15 from the field, one of them a 3-pointer, with four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Ole Miss (10-9, 1-5 SEC) also got 16 points from Khadim Sy and 14 points from K.J. Buffen.

Georgia (11-8, 1-5 SEC) was led by Jordan Harris with 15 points and a season-high eight rebounds. Anthony Edwards scored 13, but was just 3-for-12 from the field, and Sahvir Wheeler scored 11 points.

Ole Miss shot 52% from the field and created 16 turnovers, which led to 20 points. Georgia shot only 31% from the floor.

Ole Miss surged to a 10-point lead when Blake Hinson scored from the paint with 4:46 left in the first half to give the Rebels a 32-22 lead. But Georgia got back in the game with a 7-0 run, five of those points coming from Harris, but failed to score in the final 2:52. Ole Miss led 35-29 at halftime.

Ole Miss scored the first five points of the second half to take an 11-point lead, but didn’t make another basket until 10:10 remaining. During that interim the Bulldogs outscored the Rebels 14-2 and took a 43-42 lead when Edwards hit a 3-pointer with 12:31 remaining.

The lead didn’t last long. Ole Miss regained the lead when Buffen made a pair of free throws 27 seconds later and the Rebels never trailed again.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs dropped to 9-2 at home, where their only previous loss was against Kentucky. They play half of their remaining 12 games on the road, where they’re 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC.

Ole Miss: The Rebels stopped a six-game losing streak, the longest suffered since losing seven in a row during the 2017-18 season. That team went 12-20 and coach Andy Kennedy was fired after the season.

UP NEXT

Georgia is on the road again on Tuesday against Missouri. The all-time series is tied 7-7, but Missouri won the last meeting 71-61 on March 13, 2019.

Ole Miss returns home on Tuesday to play Auburn. Ole Miss trails the all-time series 77-69 and won both games against the Tigers last season.

