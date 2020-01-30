Listen Live Sports

UAB 76, UTSA 68

January 30, 2020 10:23 pm
 
UAB (13-9)

Benjamin 3-7 1-2 9, Lovan 6-17 7-8 19, Butler 8-10 2-3 18, Brinson 2-4 1-2 5, Gueye 1-5 6-6 8, Nicholson 1-4 0-0 2, Ralat 5-6 0-0 11, Scott-Grayson 0-3 0-0 0, Pearson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 28-58 17-21 76.

UTSA (10-12)

Jackson 6-16 4-4 20, Wallace 10-20 2-4 26, Frohnen 2-3 0-0 4, Czumbel 1-4 2-2 5, Germany 3-5 0-3 6, Barisic 1-5 0-0 2, Hellums 1-3 0-0 3, Bior 0-2 0-0 0, Whiteside 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-59 8-13 68.

Halftime_UTSA 36-34. 3-Point Goals_UAB 3-10 (Benjamin 2-3, Ralat 1-1, Brinson 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Nicholson 0-2, Scott-Grayson 0-2), UTSA 10-28 (Jackson 4-9, Wallace 4-10, Czumbel 1-3, Hellums 1-3, Barisic 0-3). Rebounds_UAB 43 (Nicholson 8), UTSA 21 (Jackson, Germany 5). Assists_UAB 10 (Benjamin, Lovan, Brinson, Pearson 2), UTSA 12 (Jackson, Frohnen 3). Total Fouls_UAB 13, UTSA 17. A_1,389 (4,080).

