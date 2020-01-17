UAB looks to extend streak vs FAU

UAB (11-7, 2-3) vs. Florida Atlantic (12-6, 4-1)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Florida Atlantic. UAB has won by an average of 17 points in its last seven wins over the Owls. Florida Atlantic’s last win in the series came on March 5, 2015, a 62-59 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Cornelius Taylor has averaged 12.1 points to lead the way for the Owls. Richardson Maitre is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 8.6 points per game. The Blazers have been led by Tavin Lovan, who is averaging 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Owls have scored 74.8 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 67.7 per game they put up against non-conference competition.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Taylor has connected on 35.2 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69.7 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: UAB’s Jalen Benjamin has attempted 85 3-pointers and connected on 28.2 percent of them, and is 4 for 19 over the last five games.

TWO STREAKS: UAB has dropped its last five road games, scoring 55.8 points and allowing 67.6 points during those contests. Florida Atlantic has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 79.6 points while giving up 67.1.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB is ranked first among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.1 percent. The Blazers have averaged 12 offensive boards per game and 15.3 per game over their last three games.

