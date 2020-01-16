UALR 71, Coastal Carolina 55

UALR (12-7)

Lottie 7-11 3-5 17, Stulic 2-5 2-3 6, Monyyong 4-8 1-3 11, Coupet 4-9 0-0 10, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Maric 5-10 2-3 13, Lukic 4-8 0-1 10, Nowell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 8-15 71.

COASTAL CAROLINA (11-8)

Jones 4-14 0-0 8, Brewton 4-15 0-1 10, Burton 5-14 3-4 13, Green 3-9 0-0 9, Hippolyte 2-4 1-2 5, Gumbs-Frater 3-11 0-0 6, Ceaser 1-3 0-0 2, Kitenge 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 1-3 0-0 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Legania 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-73 4-7 55.

Halftime_UALR 33-20. 3-Point Goals_UALR 7-18 (Coupet 2-3, Monyyong 2-3, Lukic 2-6, Maric 1-3, Nowell 0-1, Stulic 0-2), Coastal Carolina 5-25 (Green 3-6, Brewton 2-10, Hippolyte 0-1, Gumbs-Frater 0-4, Jones 0-4). Fouled Out_Maric, Ceaser. Rebounds_UALR 41 (Monyyong 15), Coastal Carolina 36 (Burton 10). Assists_UALR 17 (Lottie 7), Coastal Carolina 11 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_UALR 18, Coastal Carolina 19. A_1,521 (3,600).

