UALR 81, Troy 63

January 22, 2020 10:27 pm
 
TROY (8-13)

Adams 3-15 0-0 7, D.Williams 4-9 0-0 10, Stampley 3-5 2-2 8, Norman 2-5 2-2 7, Simon 2-6 2-3 6, Gordon 4-11 4-4 15, Small 1-5 0-0 2, Thomas 2-7 4-6 8. Totals 21-63 14-17 63.

UALR (14-7)

Monyyong 7-10 3-7 17, Lottie 5-10 3-3 14, Johnson 5-5 2-4 12, Nowell 2-7 2-2 7, Coupet 2-5 4-5 9, Lukic 3-7 0-0 9, Stulic 1-5 0-0 3, Maric 0-4 1-2 1, Palermo 3-4 0-0 6, Dunkum 1-2 1-2 3, Curtis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 16-25 81.

Halftime_UALR 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Troy 7-26 (Gordon 3-6, D.Williams 2-3, Norman 1-4, Adams 1-9, Simon 0-1, Small 0-1, Thomas 0-2), UALR 7-19 (Lukic 3-6, Coupet 1-2, Lottie 1-2, Nowell 1-4, Stulic 1-5). Fouled Out_Gordon. Rebounds_Troy 40 (Stampley 10), UALR 36 (Monyyong 7). Assists_Troy 9 (Adams 3), UALR 17 (Nowell 6). Total Fouls_Troy 21, UALR 17. A_1,051 (5,600).

