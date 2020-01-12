Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UAPB, Alabama St. meet in conference play

January 12, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-12, 1-1) vs. Alabama State (2-14, 1-2)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes meet as Arkansas-Pine Bluff battles Alabama State. Each team last saw action on Saturday. Alabama State knocked off Mississippi Valley State by six points at home, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff fell 59-49 at Alabama A&M.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tobi Ewuosho has put up 14.3 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Hornets. Complementing Ewuosho is Brandon Battle, who is producing 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Golden Lions are led by Markedric Bell, who is averaging 9.9 points and five rebounds.MIGHTY MARKEDRIC: Bell has connected on 19 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

YET TO WIN: The Golden Lions are 0-12 when they score 60 points or fewer and 2-0 when they exceed 60 points. The Hornets are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 2-2 on the season, otherwise.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hornets have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Golden Lions. Alabama State has an assist on 41 of 73 field goals (56.2 percent) over its previous three games while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has assists on 21 of 67 field goals (31.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has held opposing teams to 71.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all SWAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program