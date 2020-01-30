UC Irvine 80, UC Davis 65

UC IRVINE (13-9)

Edgar 6-10 0-0 13, Leonard 2-7 6-7 10, Worku 8-14 2-2 19, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Rutherford 5-5 1-2 11, Welp 8-14 0-0 16, Greene 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 2-3 0-2 4, Artest 1-1 0-0 3, Keeler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 9-13 80.

UC DAVIS (8-14)

Manjon 4-11 2-2 10, Mooney 2-7 0-0 4, Pepper 7-11 1-1 18, Gonzalez 3-8 4-5 12, Koehler 1-4 1-2 3, Squire 2-6 4-4 10, Neufeld 0-4 0-0 0, Printup 2-4 0-0 5, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Ba 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-57 12-14 65.

Halftime_UC Irvine 43-27. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 3-15 (Artest 1-1, Edgar 1-3, Worku 1-4, Lee 0-1, Leonard 0-3, Welp 0-3), UC Davis 9-22 (Pepper 3-4, Squire 2-3, Gonzalez 2-4, Ba 1-2, Printup 1-3, Koehler 0-1, Manjon 0-1, Mooney 0-4). Rebounds_UC Irvine 38 (Welp 10), UC Davis 24 (Pepper 5). Assists_UC Irvine 15 (Edgar 4), UC Davis 9 (Manjon 6). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 15, UC Davis 12. A_1,002 (7,600).

