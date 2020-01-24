Listen Live Sports

UC Riverside 97, Cal Poly 64

January 24, 2020 12:30 am
 
CAL POLY (4-14)

Harwell 1-5 2-2 4, Crowe 3-5 0-0 9, Ballard 5-12 4-8 16, J.Smith 4-8 2-3 12, K.Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Alexander 4-7 2-3 10, Jaakkola 0-1 2-2 2, Rogers 0-3 0-0 0, Colvin 1-4 0-0 2, Koroma 2-4 0-1 4, Taylor 2-5 1-2 5, Rice 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 13-21 64.

UC RIVERSIDE (13-8)

Martin 3-5 0-0 8, Kabellis 4-7 0-0 12, Chidom 5-11 6-6 18, Elkaz 4-6 2-2 14, Pickett 2-4 2-2 7, McRae 2-4 2-2 6, McWilliam 4-6 3-4 11, Pullin 1-4 0-1 2, McDonald 2-4 3-4 9, Mading 1-3 2-4 5, Watson 2-2 1-1 5, Cross 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 21-26 97.

Halftime_UC Riverside 48-29. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 7-18 (Crowe 3-4, Ballard 2-4, J.Smith 2-5, Colvin 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Rice 0-1, Harwell 0-2), UC Riverside 16-30 (Kabellis 4-5, Elkaz 4-6, Chidom 2-4, Martin 2-4, McDonald 2-4, Mading 1-2, Pickett 1-2, Pullin 0-3). Fouled Out_J.Smith. Rebounds_Cal Poly 25 (Ballard 7), UC Riverside 43 (Chidom 9). Assists_Cal Poly 9 (Taylor 2), UC Riverside 20 (Kabellis 6). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 21, UC Riverside 19. A_703 (3,168).

