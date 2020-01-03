UC Riverside squares off against San Diego Christian

San Diego Christian vs. UC Riverside (9-6)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Riverside Highlanders are set to battle the Hawks of NAIA member San Diego Christian. UC Riverside lost 105-56 to Air Force in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Callum McRae has averaged 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds this year for UC Riverside. George Willborn III has paired with McRae with eight points and 5.5 rebounds per game.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Bryce Parsons has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside went 3-10 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Highlanders put up 62.4 points per contest in those 13 contests.

