UCF looks for home win vs Memphis

January 28, 2020 6:30 am
 
Memphis (14-5, 3-3) vs. Central Florida (11-8, 2-5)

CFE Federal Credit Union Arena, Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida looks for its fourth straight win over Memphis at CFE Federal Credit Union Arena. The last victory for the Tigers at Central Florida was a 97-86 win on Jan. 26, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus, Brandon Mahan and Darin Green Jr. have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 72 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.AWESOME ACHIUWA: In 19 appearances this season, Memphis’ Precious Achiuwa has shot 53.1 percent.

WINNING WHEN: Memphis is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Tigers are 3-5 when opponents score more than 64.

BEHIND THE ARC: Memphis’s Harris has attempted 104 3-pointers and connected on 34.6 percent of them, and is 7 for 28 over the last five games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 36.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the third-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

