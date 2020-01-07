UCF looks to end streak vs SMU

Central Florida (9-5, 0-2) vs. SMU (11-2, 1-0)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU looks to extend Central Florida’s conference losing streak to five games. Central Florida’s last AAC win came against the Cincinnati Bearcats 58-55 on March 7, 2019. SMU is coming off a 92-81 overtime win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Florida has benefited heavily from its seniors. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus and Dre Fuller Jr. have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Knights points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MIKE: Isiaha Mike has connected on 43.1 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 32 over the last five games. He’s also converted 89.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Mustangs are 11-0 when holding opponents to 43.1 percent or worse from the field, and 0-2 when opponents shoot better than that. The Knights are 7-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 2-5 on the year otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mustangs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Knights. SMU has an assist on 62 of 96 field goals (64.6 percent) across its past three outings while Central Florida has assists on 40 of 67 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 78.2 points per game. The Mustangs have averaged 83.6 points per game over their last five games.

