UCF looks to extend streak vs USF

January 17, 2020 6:45 am
 
South Florida (8-9, 1-3) vs. Central Florida (10-7, 1-4)

CFE Federal Credit Union Arena, Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over South Florida. In its last eight wins against the Bulls, Central Florida has won by an average of 11 points. South Florida’s last win in the series came on March 4, 2015, a 74-45 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus and Dre Fuller Jr. have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Laquincy Rideau has made or assisted on 45 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 62: South Florida is 0-9 when it allows at least 62 points and 8-0 when it holds opponents to less than 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Knights are 8-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 2-7 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Bulls are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 61 points or fewer and 0-9 whenever opponents exceed 61 points.

TOUGH DEFENSE: South Florida has held opposing teams to 62.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all AAC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

