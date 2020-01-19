Listen Live Sports

UCLA 50, California 40

January 19, 2020 10:06 pm
 
CALIFORNIA (8-10)

Austin 3-12 2-2 8, Bradley 7-15 1-2 17, South 0-7 0-0 0, Thorpe 1-7 0-0 2, Anticevich 1-5 0-0 2, Kelly 1-2 0-0 2, Kuany 1-3 0-0 2, Thiemann 2-2 0-0 4, Klonaras 1-1 0-0 3, Brown 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 3-4 40.

UCLA (9-9)

Jaquez 4-10 3-4 11, Campbell 1-7 1-2 4, Hill 4-5 3-5 11, Smith 7-9 1-1 17, Singleton 0-3 0-0 0, Riley 1-5 0-1 2, Kyman 1-3 0-0 2, Bernard 1-4 0-0 3, Olesinski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 8-13 50.

Halftime_UCLA 22-21. 3-Point Goals_California 3-17 (Bradley 2-9, Klonaras 1-1, Anticevich 0-2, Kuany 0-2, South 0-3), UCLA 4-16 (Smith 2-4, Bernard 1-3, Campbell 1-3, Kyman 0-1, Jaquez 0-2, Singleton 0-3). Fouled Out_Thiemann. Rebounds_California 31 (Thorpe 9), UCLA 29 (Smith 8). Assists_California 6 (Austin 4), UCLA 13 (Campbell 8). Total Fouls_California 16, UCLA 15. A_5,970 (13,800).

