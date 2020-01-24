Listen Live Sports

UCLA 62, Oregon St. 58

January 24, 2020 1:21 am
 
UCLA (10-9)

Jaquez 6-12 0-0 14, Campbell 3-7 0-0 7, Singleton 1-3 0-0 2, Hill 0-3 4-4 4, Bernard 3-5 3-4 11, Kyman 2-6 0-0 5, Smith 4-6 7-9 15, Ali 1-5 2-4 4, Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Olesinski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 16-21 62.

OREGON ST. (12-7)

Tinkle 4-14 9-9 17, Reichle 3-5 3-4 12, Thompson 4-9 5-7 14, Kelley 3-7 2-5 8, Hollins 1-5 2-2 5, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 15-41 23-29 58.

Halftime_UCLA 27-24. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 6-24 (Bernard 2-4, Jaquez 2-4, Campbell 1-4, Kyman 1-5, Olesinski 0-1, Smith 0-1, Singleton 0-2, Ali 0-3), Oregon St. 5-16 (Reichle 3-4, Hollins 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Tinkle 0-4). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_UCLA 25 (Hill 5), Oregon St. 23 (Tinkle 8). Assists_UCLA 12 (Campbell 4), Oregon St. 10 (Tinkle 4). Total Fouls_UCLA 26, Oregon St. 19.

