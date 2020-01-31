Listen Live Sports

UCLA 72, No. 20 Colorado 68

January 31, 2020 1:20 am
 
COLORADO (16-5)

Wright 3-9 6-6 14, Schwartz 2-5 5-8 9, Battey 4-6 5-8 14, Bey 4-7 4-4 12, Gatling 1-3 2-2 5, Siewert 4-9 1-2 11, Daniels 1-3 0-0 3, Kountz 0-3 0-1 0, Walton 0-0 0-0 0, Parquet 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 23-31 68.

UCLA (11-10)

Smith 8-16 13-15 30, Singleton 2-6 0-0 5, Campbell 1-5 1-2 3, Jaquez 3-7 7-8 13, Ali 3-7 2-2 11, Riley 2-4 0-0 4, Hill 1-5 2-2 4, Bernard 0-1 0-0 0, Kyman 1-3 0-0 2, Olesinski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 25-29 72.

Halftime_UCLA 39-27. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 7-20 (Wright 2-5, Siewert 2-7, Battey 1-1, Gatling 1-1, Daniels 1-3, Schwartz 0-1, Kountz 0-2), UCLA 5-15 (Ali 3-3, Singleton 1-3, Smith 1-5, Kyman 0-1, Campbell 0-3). Fouled Out_Riley, Hill. Rebounds_Colorado 28 (Bey 8), UCLA 36 (Smith 9). Assists_Colorado 8 (Wright 5), UCLA 8 (Singleton, Campbell 2). Total Fouls_Colorado 23, UCLA 24. A_5,566 (13,800).

