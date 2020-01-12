Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UConn forward Tyler Polley out for season with torn ACL

January 12, 2020 5:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

HARTFORD, Conn (AP) — UConn forward Tyler Polley suffered a knee injury in practice and will miss the remainder of the season.

The junior, who started every game this season, tore the ACL and medial meniscus in his left knee on Friday, the team said Sunday. He is scheduled to undergo surgery this coming Friday.

Polley averaged 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds this season. He scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds Wednesday while playing 35 minutes in a win over Tulane.

UConn lost to No. 23 Wichita State 89-86 in double overtime on Sunday. Polley was introduced to the crowd after the starting lineups were announced and received a raucous ovation.

Advertisement

“It’s hard, but I’m trying to stay postive,” Polley said after the game. “I’ve got people around me, great teammates and coaches supporting me and having my back, so it helps.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

Freshman James Bouknight replaced Polley in the starting lineup and scored 16 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1966: First African-American Cabinet member appointed