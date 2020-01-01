Listen Live Sports

UCSB faces Westmont

January 1, 2020 6:45 am
 
Westmont vs. UC Santa Barbara (10-4)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos will be taking on the Warriors of NAIA member Westmont. UC Santa Barbara is coming off an 85-77 win at Louisiana-Lafayette in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: JaQuori McLaughlin has averaged 14.6 points and four assists for the Gauchos, while Amadou Sow has recorded 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: JaQuori McLaughlin has made or assisted on 41 percent of all UC Santa Barbara field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara went 9-3 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Gauchos scored 74.3 points per matchup in those 12 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

