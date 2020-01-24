UIC looks to extend streak vs Detroit

Illinois-Chicago (9-12, 4-4) vs. Detroit (5-16, 3-5)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Detroit. Illinois-Chicago has won by an average of 9 points in its last six wins over the Titans. Detroit’s last win in the series came on Feb. 19, 2016, an 83-72 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors. Tarkus Ferguson, Godwin Boahen, Michael Diggins and Marcus Ottey have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Flames points over the team’s last five games.

Advertisement

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Titans have given up just 71.3 points per game to Horizon opponents so far, an improvement from the 80.9 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Antoine Davis has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Illinois-Chicago is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Flames are 2-12 when scoring any fewer than 72.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Flames have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Titans. Detroit has an assist on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) over its past three outings while Illinois-Chicago has assists on 57 of 91 field goals (62.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Horizon teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.