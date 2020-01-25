UMass 73, Duquesne 64

DUQUESNE (15-4)

Carry 6-12 4-4 20, Weathers 6-14 1-5 13, Austin 3-11 2-3 8, Norman 3-6 1-2 9, M.Hughes 2-4 4-8 8, Dunn-Martin 0-2 1-2 1, Steele 1-8 0-0 3, Rotroff 1-1 0-1 2, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, F.Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 13-25 64.

UMASS (8-12)

Santos 6-8 2-2 15, T.Mitchell 8-15 7-9 25, Diallo 1-7 10-12 12, Pierre 1-10 3-4 5, K.Mitchell 2-3 0-1 4, East 0-5 2-4 2, Clergeot 1-6 3-3 6, Baptiste 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 27-35 73.

Halftime_UMass 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Duquesne 7-23 (Carry 4-7, Norman 2-4, Steele 1-5, Miller 0-1, Weathers 0-1, Dunn-Martin 0-2, Austin 0-3), UMass 4-24 (T.Mitchell 2-4, Santos 1-2, Clergeot 1-4, East 0-1, Walker 0-1, Diallo 0-3, Pierre 0-9). Fouled Out_M.Hughes, T.Mitchell. Rebounds_Duquesne 33 (Weathers 9), UMass 49 (Diallo 13). Assists_Duquesne 13 (Carry 5), UMass 14 (East 5). Total Fouls_Duquesne 26, UMass 20. A_2,785 (9,493).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.