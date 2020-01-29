Listen Live Sports

UMass 91, Saint Joseph’s 76

January 29, 2020 9:09 pm
 
SAINT JOSEPH’S (4-17)

Daly 9-16 3-5 22, Brown 5-11 0-0 12, Freeman 2-4 0-0 5, Longpre 1-2 1-3 3, Douglas 3-6 0-0 7, Edwards 2-8 0-0 5, Moore 4-6 3-4 14, Knox 1-3 0-0 2, Ashley 0-0 2-2 2, Smith 1-1 2-4 4. Totals 28-57 11-18 76.

UMASS (9-12)

Pierre 5-7 2-2 14, T.Mitchell 5-12 1-2 12, Diallo 9-12 1-2 19, Santos 5-6 1-1 12, East 2-4 0-0 5, Walker 9-13 3-4 22, K.Mitchell 0-2 1-2 1, Clergeot 1-2 0-0 2, Baptiste 2-2 0-0 4, Higginbottom 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-60 9-13 91.

Halftime_UMass 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 9-25 (Moore 3-3, Brown 2-6, Douglas 1-2, Freeman 1-2, Daly 1-4, Edwards 1-6, Knox 0-1, Longpre 0-1), UMass 6-16 (Pierre 2-4, East 1-1, Santos 1-2, Walker 1-3, T.Mitchell 1-4, Clergeot 0-1, Diallo 0-1). Fouled Out_Edwards, Walker. Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 26 (Daly, Freeman 7), UMass 19 (Santos 8). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 14 (Daly 6), UMass 26 (Pierre, East 7). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 18, UMass 21. A_2,024 (9,493).

