UMass, Davidson meet in conference play

UMass (9-12, 3-5) vs. Davidson (10-10, 4-4)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits Davidson in an A10 matchup. Each team last saw action this past Wednesday. UMass beat Saint Joseph’s by 15 at home, while Davidson fell to George Washington on the road in overtime, 107-104.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson has averaged 14.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and four assists while Kellan Grady has put up 15.8 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Minutemen, Tre Mitchell has averaged 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while Carl Pierre has put up 14 points.

Advertisement

A10 ADVANCEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 74 points per game across eight conference games. That’s an improvement from the 70.3 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Gudmundsson has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Davidson field goals over the last five games. Gudmundsson has 33 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 9-6 when scoring at least 61.

STREAK STATS: UMass has lost its last six road games, scoring 65.7 points, while allowing 83.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among A10 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.