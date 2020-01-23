UMBC looks to extend streak vs Maine

Maine (6-14, 2-4) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (8-12, 1-4)

UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Maine. In its last 10 wins against the Black Bears, Maryland-Baltimore County has won by an average of 9 points. Maine’s last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2014, an 83-80 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Maryland-Baltimore County’s K.J. Jackson has averaged 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Brandon Horvath has put up 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Black Bears, Andrew Fleming has averaged 15.2 points and six rebounds while Nedeljko Prijovic has put up 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Black Bears have scored 72.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 55.7 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Maryland-Baltimore County field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Maine is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 6-1 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK STATS: Maine has lost its last four road games, scoring 56.3 points, while allowing 74.5 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Maryland-Baltimore County has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all America East teams.

