UNC-Asheville 71, Longwood 66

UNC-ASHEVILLE (8-9)

Baker 7-20 0-0 19, Jones 2-7 2-5 6, Batts 5-9 2-3 12, Thorpe 4-12 2-3 11, Jude 5-9 1-2 14, Stephney 2-3 0-0 5, Peck 2-2 0-0 4, Battle 0-0 0-0 0, Worthy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 7-13 71.

LONGWOOD (6-14)

Munoz 3-10 0-0 8, Phillips 5-13 3-3 16, Cintron 2-3 2-2 6, Smith 5-11 1-2 13, Wade 4-9 2-2 12, J.Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Bligen 1-1 2-2 4, C.Wilson 2-6 0-0 5, Nkereuwem 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 10-11 66.

Halftime_Longwood 31-30. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 10-26 (Baker 5-10, Jude 3-5, Stephney 1-2, Thorpe 1-3, Batts 0-2, Jones 0-4), Longwood 10-28 (Phillips 3-5, Smith 2-5, Munoz 2-6, Wade 2-7, C.Wilson 1-3, J.Wilson 0-2). Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 29 (Thorpe 9), Longwood 37 (Cintron 9). Assists_UNC-Asheville 10 (Batts, Thorpe 3), Longwood 13 (Munoz 6). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 16, Longwood 16. A_1,218 (1,807).

