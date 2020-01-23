UNC-Asheville 80, Radford 67

RADFORD (10-9)

C.Jones 6-14 6-9 18, Fields 7-15 4-6 20, Hicks 1-11 0-0 3, Eke 6-6 1-6 13, Holland 2-4 0-0 4, Morton-Robertson 1-2 0-1 2, Greene 0-2 0-0 0, Hutchinson 1-3 2-2 5, Djonkam 1-1 0-0 2, Butts 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 13-24 67.

UNC-ASHEVILLE (9-9)

T.Jones 9-14 4-4 29, Thorpe 6-9 7-9 20, Jude 2-5 1-2 7, Batts 3-6 3-4 9, Baker 6-13 3-5 15, Stephney 0-3 0-0 0, Worthy 0-0 0-0 0, Peck 0-0 0-0 0, Battle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 18-24 80.

Halftime_UNC-Asheville 47-31. 3-Point Goals_Radford 4-20 (Fields 2-6, Hutchinson 1-3, Hicks 1-9, C.Jones 0-1, Morton-Robertson 0-1), UNC-Asheville 10-24 (T.Jones 7-11, Jude 2-5, Thorpe 1-1, Batts 0-1, Stephney 0-1, Baker 0-5). Rebounds_Radford 34 (Eke 8), UNC-Asheville 25 (Thorpe 7). Assists_Radford 11 (C.Jones 5), UNC-Asheville 12 (Thorpe, Batts 3). Total Fouls_Radford 19, UNC-Asheville 20. A_1,537 (3,200).

