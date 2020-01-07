UNC-Asheville looks to end streak vs Campbell

Campbell (9-5, 0-2) vs. UNC-Asheville (6-6, 0-1)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell looks to extend UNC-Asheville’s conference losing streak to seven games. UNC-Asheville’s last Big South win came against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans 57-53 on Feb. 13, 2019. Campbell fell short in an 87-72 game at home to Winthrop on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: The Fighting Camels are led by Cedric Henderson Jr. and Cory Gensler. Henderson has averaged 12.5 points while Gensler has recorded 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. The Bulldogs have been led by sophomores Tajion Jones and DeVon Baker, who are scoring 16.6 and 16.2 per game, respectively.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 55.2 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also made 86.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Fighting Camels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. UNC-Asheville has an assist on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Campbell has assists on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: UNC-Asheville has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.1 percent of all possessions this year, the fifth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

