UNC-Asheville, Presbyterian start conference play

UNC-Asheville (6-5, 0-0) vs. Presbyterian (3-10, 0-0)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville visits Presbyterian as Big South play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, UNC-Asheville finished with two wins and 14 losses, while Presbyterian won nine games and lost seven.

TEAM LEADERS: Sophomores DeVon Baker and Tajion Jones have led the Bulldogs. Baker is averaging 16.7 points while Jones is putting up 16.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Blue Hose have been led by Chris Martin and Ben Drake, who have combined to score 19.9 points per contest.

CREATING OFFENSE: Baker has made or assisted on 43 percent of all UNC-Asheville field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Presbyterian is 0-10 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UNC-Asheville is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Bulldogs are 1-5 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC-Asheville offense has scored 81.4 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 22nd among Division I teams. The Presbyterian defense has allowed 72.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 217th overall).

