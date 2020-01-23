Listen Live Sports

UNC Asheville snaps home streak, shoots past Radford, 80-67

January 23, 2020 9:21 pm
 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) —

LJ Thorpe added 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds and DeVon Baker had 15 points for the Bulldogs (9-9, 3-4 Big South Conference), which snapped a four-game home losing streak.

Travis Fields, Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Highlanders (10-9, 5-2). Carlik Jones added 18 points and six rebounds. Devine Eke had 13 points and eight rebounds.

UNC-Asheville matches up against South Carolina Upstate on the road on Saturday. Radford takes on Hampton at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

