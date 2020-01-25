UNC-Greensboro 70, Samford 63

UNC-GREENSBORO (16-5)

Massey 1-5 2-2 4, Miller 6-15 2-2 17, Hunter 5-10 2-3 12, Galloway 1-7 0-0 3, Dickey 2-4 0-0 4, Allegri 3-6 2-2 10, Abdulsalam 1-1 0-0 2, Hueitt 2-7 0-0 6, Ke.Langley 3-3 3-3 12, Leyte 0-0 0-0 0, Ko.Langley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 11-12 70.

SAMFORD (8-14)

Allen 4-12 1-3 9, Austin 4-12 9-10 20, Sharkey 5-8 4-4 17, Padgett 0-3 0-0 0, Dupree 4-9 5-6 13, Dye 2-3 0-0 4, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 19-23 63.

Halftime_UNC-Greensboro 35-28. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Greensboro 11-32 (Ke.Langley 3-3, Miller 3-5, Allegri 2-4, Hueitt 2-6, Galloway 1-6, Ko.Langley 0-1, Massey 0-3, Hunter 0-4), Samford 6-14 (Sharkey 3-4, Austin 3-7, Padgett 0-1, Allen 0-2). Rebounds_UNC-Greensboro 33 (Miller 10), Samford 25 (Allen 9). Assists_UNC-Greensboro 13 (Massey 5), Samford 9 (Sharkey 5). Total Fouls_UNC-Greensboro 21, Samford 15. A_503 (4,974).

