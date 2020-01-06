Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UNC hires Nebraska’s Dewitt to coach OLBs, special teams

January 6, 2020 12:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired Nebraska’s Jovan Dewitt as its outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

UNC announced Dewitt’s hire Monday after Dewitt spent the past two seasons in the same role with the Huskers.

He replaces Scott Boone, with a team spokesman saying last week Boone wouldn’t return to Mack Brown’s staff after “a mutual decision to part ways” due to philosophical differences.

Dewitt’s special teams have seven punt or kickoff returns for touchdowns in the past four seasons along with four blocked punts over the past two years.

Advertisement

Dewitt worked with current UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman at Army in 2014 and 2015. He has also worked at UCF, Florida Atlantic and Northern Iowa in the past decade.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1789: First US presidential electors set