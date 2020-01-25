Listen Live Sports

UNC-Wilmington 72, Coll. of Charleston 70

January 25, 2020 6:29 pm
 
UNC-WILMINGTON (7-15)

Phillips 7-12 2-4 17, Gadsden 3-9 8-9 16, Tolefree 2-2 1-2 6, Okauru 3-10 0-0 6, Sims 2-5 7-10 13, Dodd 2-4 2-3 6, Linssen 3-9 2-5 8, Boggs 0-4 0-0 0, Bowen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 22-33 72.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (12-9)

Riller 5-12 4-4 16, Galloway 3-13 4-6 12, Jasper 1-7 0-0 2, Miller 2-7 2-2 6, McManus 3-11 4-4 10, Epps 4-4 0-0 10, Smart 3-3 0-0 6, Richard 2-7 0-0 4, Reddish 0-0 0-0 0, McCluney 1-3 0-0 2, Tucker 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 25-72 14-16 70.

Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 36-32. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 6-19 (Sims 2-5, Gadsden 2-7, Phillips 1-1, Tolefree 1-1, Okauru 0-2, Boggs 0-3), Coll. of Charleston 6-33 (Epps 2-2, Riller 2-6, Galloway 2-10, Tucker 0-1, McCluney 0-2, Jasper 0-3, McManus 0-3, Miller 0-3, Richard 0-3). Fouled Out_Jasper. Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 37 (Linssen 8), Coll. of Charleston 45 (Miller 14). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 9 (Gadsden 4), Coll. of Charleston 8 (Riller 4). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 16, Coll. of Charleston 25. A_4,905 (5,100).

