UNCG looks for home win vs Chattanooga

Chattanooga (12-6, 3-2) vs. UNC Greensboro (14-5, 4-2)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its fourth straight win over Chattanooga at Greensboro Coliseum. The last victory for the Mocs at UNC Greensboro was a 73-60 win on Jan. 21, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Chattanooga has benefited heavily from its seniors. Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Stefan Kenic have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Mocs points over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Spartans have scored 76.7 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 65.9 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Isaiah Miller has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last five games. Miller has 46 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Spartans are 12-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 2-5 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Mocs are 7-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 5-6 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mocs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. UNC Greensboro has an assist on 36 of 84 field goals (42.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Chattanooga has assists on 58 of 95 field goals (61.1 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT MOCS: UNC Greensboro has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28 percent of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams.

