UNCG looks for home win vs ETSU

East Tennessee State (13-3, 2-1) vs. UNC Greensboro (12-4, 2-1)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its fourth straight win over East Tennessee State at Greensboro Coliseum. The last victory for the Buccaneers at UNC Greensboro was a 68-65 win on Feb. 6, 2016.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller has averaged 17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals while James Dickey has put up 7.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and two blocks. For the Buccaneers, Bo Hodges has averaged 13.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while Jeromy Rodriguez has put up 10.7 points and 7.9 rebounds.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Spartans have scored 79.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.9 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.BRILLIANT BO: Hodges has connected on 30 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 59.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: UNC Greensboro has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 49.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Buccaneers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. UNC Greensboro has an assist on 32 of 94 field goals (34 percent) across its past three outings while East Tennessee State has assists on 42 of 86 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT BUCCANEERS: UNC Greensboro has held opposing teams to 57.9 points per game this year, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

