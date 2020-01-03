Listen Live Sports

UNCG puts streak on line vs Wofford

January 3, 2020 6:45 am
 
UNC Greensboro (12-3, 2-0) vs. Wofford (8-6, 0-1)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it battles Wofford. UNC Greensboro is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Wofford lost 49-48 on the road to East Tennessee State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Wofford’s Storm Murphy has averaged 14.1 points while Nathan Hoover has put up 12.8 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Spartans, Isaiah Miller has averaged 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals while James Dickey has put up 7.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 22.2 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 46.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wofford is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 8-1 when it scores at least 62.

STREAK STATS: UNC Greensboro has won its last three road games, scoring 59.7 points and allowing 57.3 points during those contests. Wofford has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 67.3.

STINGY DEFENSE: UNC Greensboro has held opposing teams to 55.3 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Spartans have allowed just 50 points per game over their four-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

