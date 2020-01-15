Listen Live Sports

UNCW looks for home win vs Hofstra

January 15, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Hofstra (13-5, 4-1) vs. UNC Wilmington (5-14, 0-6)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington looks for its fourth straight win over Hofstra at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. The last victory for the Pride at UNC Wilmington was a 70-69 win on Feb. 25, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Hofstra has relied heavily on its seniors. Desure Buie, Eli Pemberton, Jalen Ray and Tareq Coburn have combined to account for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 93 percent of all Pride points over the team’s last five games.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Pride have scored 78.8 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 74.4 per game they managed over 12 non-conference games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Buie has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last five games. Buie has accounted for 40 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC Wilmington is 0-11 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 5-3 when it scores at least 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Hofstra is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Pride are 3-5 when scoring any fewer than 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra is rated first among CAA teams with an average of 77.7 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

