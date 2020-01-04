Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ski Report

January 4, 2020 5:42 pm
 
18 min read
      

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Saturday, Jan. 4
NORTHEAST
Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — 7:47a machine groomed 12-25 base 15 of 26 trails

58% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9:30a-8p Thu-Fri: 9:30ap-10p

Sat: 8:30-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p

Mt Southington — 7:44p machine groomed 14-20 base 11 of 14 trails

80% open, 3 miles, 40 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p

Sat/Sun 8:30a-10p Jan 04: 8:30a-4p

Powder Ridge — 3:33p machine groomed 24-36 base 10 of 19 trails

53% open, 4 of 5 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 3p-9p Wed/Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-10p

Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p

Ski Sundown — Reopen 01/05 machine groomed 18-24 base 12 of 16 trails

75% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p

Maine

Baker Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Big Squaw — 6:26a machine groomed 6-20 base 20 of 29 trails, 70% open

2 of 2 lifts, Fri 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun

Bigrock Mountain — 7:13a packed powder machine groomed 12-24 base 35 of 35 trails

100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Black Mtn — 3:54a packed powder machine groomed 10-15 base 15 of 35 trails

43% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4pm Open Fri-Sun

Camden Snow Bowl — 10:06a machine groomed 24-36 base 4 of 26 trails

15% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun

Jan 08-10: 10a-8p

Hermon Mountain — 10:33p machine groomed 12-24 base 7 of 20 trails

35% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Tue-Fri: 3p-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p

Open Tue-Sun

Lost Valley — 7:56a machine groomed 10-20 base 14 of 31 trails

45% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Mount Jefferson — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Mt Abram — 7:07a packed powder machine groomed 15-33 base 28 of 54 trails, 52% open

1 mile 16 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Open Thu-Sun

Shawnee Peak — 4:48p machine groomed 20-24 base 27 of 42 trails

64% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-9p Tue-Thu: 10a-8p Fri: 9a-9p

Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Jan 02-04: 8:30a-9p

Sugarloaf — 6:12a hard packed machine groomed 16-22 base 69 of 162 trails

43% open, 30 miles, 332 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p

Sunday River — 6:30a machine groomed 18-36 base 108 of 135 trails

80% open, 43 miles, 592 acres, 17 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p

Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p

Titcomb Mountain — 8:13a machine groomed 12-12 base 5 of 17 trails

29% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue, Thu: 3p-6p Wed: 3p-8p Sat: 9a-8p

Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat-Thu

AMC Maine Wilderness Lodges — 7:46a frozen granular machine groomed 4-10 base 30 of 36 trails, 74 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-6p Sat/Sun: 8a-6p

Carters Bethel XC — 12:47p wet granular machine groomed 6-14 base 15 of 22 trails, 9 miles Mon-Friday 10a-4p Sat/Sun 9-5

NEOC XC — 4:42p machine groomed 8-8 base 23 miles Mon-Fri: 7a-7p

Sat/Sun: 7a-7p

Pineland Farms XC — 2:40a machine groomed 1-5 base 12 of 12 trails

11 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p

Rangeley Lakes XC — 10:36a packed powder machine groomed 3-8 base 16 miles

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — 7:29a 1 new machine groomed 10-40 base 21 of 39 trails, 54% open, 134 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Thu: 5p-9p

Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p

Blandford — 6:55a machine groomed 12-18 base 5 of 29 trails, 17% open

4 of 5 lifts, Mon: 9a-9pWed: 9a-9pFri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9pSun: 9a-4p

Open Wed-Mon

Blue Hills Boston — 4:15p machine groomed 10-15 base 4 of 15 trails

27% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9pThu/Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-8p

Bousquet — 7:20p machine groomed 10-20 base 15 of 23 trails, 65% open

4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p

Bradford — Reopen 01/05 machine groomed 12-16 base 5 of 15 trails

33% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p

Catamount — 6:42a variable machine groomed 10-24 base 23 of 42 trails

55% open, 7 miles, 80 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue/Thu: 9a-4p Wed-9a-8p

Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Jiminy Peak — 6:34a machine groomed 14-44 base 37 of 45 trails

82% open, 12 miles, 155 acres, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p

Nashoba Valley — Reopen 01/05 machine groomed 12-12 base 10 of 17 trails, 59% open, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p

Otis Ridge — 9:57p machine groomed 6-20 base 6 of 11 trails, 55% open

3 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p, 5p-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Open Wed-Sun

Ski Butternut — 4:14p machine groomed 18-24 base 22 of 22 trails

100% open, 14 miles, 100 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p

Ski Ward — 9:44a machine groomed 6-36 base 6 of 9 trails, 67% open

3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p

Wachusett — 6:31a machine groomed 45-55 base 25 of 27 trails

93% open, 90 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-10p

Jan 20: 7:30a-10p Feb 17-21: 7:30a-10p

Notchview Reservation XC — 7:19a wet granular machine groomed 2-8 base 5 of 24 trails, 4 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p

Weston Ski Track XC — 9:08p machine groomed 8-10 base 1 of 6 trails

1 mile sm Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p

New Hampshire

Arrowhead — Reopen 01/05 8-8 base Fri: 6p-9p

Sat: 10a-4p/6p-9pSun: 10a-4p Open: Fri-Sun

Attitash — 7:59a machine groomed 12-18 base 38 of 68 trails, 56% open

13 miles, 156 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p

Black Mountain — 11:30a packed powder machine groomed 24-30 base 11 of 45 trails

24% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Bretton Woods — 2:01p machine groomed 16-24 base 51 of 63 trails

81% open, 26 miles, 350 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p

Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p

Cannon Mountain — 6:30a machine groomed 10-20 base 56 of 97 trails

58% open, 13 miles, 162 acres, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Cranmore — 6:09a machine groomed 15-18 base 35 of 57 trails, 61% open

9 miles, 103 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 8:30a-8p

Sun: 8:30a-4p

Crotched Mountain — 6:45a machine groomed 24-48 base 23 of 25 trails

93% open, 93 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-1a Sun 9a-5p

Dartmouth Skiway — 9:28a machine groomed 12-24 base 8 of 22 trails

36% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Gunstock — 9:57p machine groomed 41-47 base 32 of 48 trails, 80% open

133 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p

King Pine — 6:53a machine groomed 18-30 base 16 of 17 trails

94% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Thu: 9a-4p, Tue, Fri: 9a-9p

Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30-4p

Loon Mountain — 8:55a machine groomed 7-12 base 49 of 61 trails

80% open, 23 miles, 317 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

McIntyre Ski Area — 9:25a machine groomed 12-48 base 4 of 9 trails

44% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-6p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-6p

Mount Sunapee — 12:36p machine groomed 20-20 base 37 of 66 trails

61% open, 142 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Pats Peak — 9:59a machine groomed 12-30 base 28 of 28 trails

100% open, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-9p Fri: 8:30a-10p

Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p

Ragged Mountain — 6:36a machine groomed 15-22 base 31 of 57 trails

55% open, 128 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Tenney Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 10a-8pSun: 10a-6p

Waterville Valley — 1:18p loose granular machine groomed 12-14 base 47 of 62 trails, 68% open, 190 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p

Sat/Sun: 8a-3:30p

Whaleback — 5:18p machine groomed 2-12 base 3 of 30 trails, 10% open

3 of 4 lifts, Tue/Wed: 2p-7p Thu: 2p-8p Fri: 1p-8p Sat/Sun: 10a-2p

Open Tue-Sun

Wildcat — 7:59a machine groomed 28-40 base 36 of 48 trails, 75% open

13 miles, 253 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p

Bear Notch Ski Touring — 7:43a packed powder machine groomed 8-10 base 8 of 34 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Bretton Woods XC — 7:47a machine groomed 4-10 base 28 of 57 trails

29 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Dartmouth XC — 10:35a frozen granular machine groomed 1-5 base 16 miles

Tue-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue-Sun

Dexters Inn XC — 12:27p packed powder machine groomed 2-4 base 5 of 20 trails

3 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p

Franconia XC — 9:07a packed powder 4-8 base 21 of 21 trails

28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Great Glen Trails XC — 6:28a packed powder machine groomed 15-22 base 35 of 36 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Jackson XC — 6:04a machine groomed 4-10 base 27 of 59 trails

22 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p

King Pine XC — 2:38p variable 8-12 base 20 of 17 trails

Mt Washington Valley XC — 9:05a wet packed snow machine groomed 3-8 base 11 of 31 trails Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Nordic Skier XC — 8:24p machine groomed 5-6 base 19 miles

Mon-Fri: 9a-5:30p Sat: 9a-5:30p Sun: 9a-5p

Pine Hill XC — 11:46a packed powder 4-7 base 9 of 14 trails

6 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p

Windblown XC — Reopen 01/05 variable machine groomed 4-10 base 15 of 18 trails

12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p

New Jersey

Campgaw Mountain — 12:39p machine groomed 6-24 base 3 of 13 trails

23% open, 2 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 2p-8p Fri: 1p-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p

Sun: 8:30a-8p

Mountain Creek — 6:01a machine groomed 24-36 base 27 of 46 trails

59% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p

New York

Belleayre — 5:54p machine groomed 12-24 base 25 of 51 trails

49% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Brantling Ski Slopes — 1:28p variable 12-12 base 2 of 9 trails

22% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 4p-9pFri: 4p-10p Sat/Sun: 9ap-5p

Jan 04: 9a-6p

Bristol Mountain — 5:09p machine groomed 14-32 base 22 of 38 trails

58% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9pFri: 9a-10p

Sat: 8:30a-10pSun: 8:30a-9p

Buffalo Ski Club — 6:50a machine groomed 12-24 base 2 of 41 trails

5% open, 2 of 8 lifts, Wed-Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 11a-4p Open Wed/Sun

Cockaigne — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Dry Hill — 4:45p machine groomed 6-40 base 3 of 7 trails, 43% open

2 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 10a-10p Sun: 10a-5p Open Wed-Sun

Four Seasons — 7:35a machine groomed 6-12 base 4 of 6 trails

67% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 5p-9p Sat/Sun: 11a-5p

Jan 02-05: 10a-4:30p Open Thu-Sun

Gore Mountain — 4:20p 4 new loose granular machine groomed 6-17 base 47 of 110 trails, 70% open, 20 miles, 242 acres, 12 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p

Thu/Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p

Greek Peak — 5:01p machine groomed 14-36 base 20 of 56 trails

36% open, 6 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p

Sun: 8:30a-6p

Holiday Mountain — 12:00p machine groomed 10-24 base 4 of 16 trails

25% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Tue-Thu: 3p-8p Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-9p

Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue-Sun

Holiday Valley — 3:51p machine groomed 9-49 base 38 of 60 trails

63% open, 30 miles, 195 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-9p

Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p

HoliMont — 7:49a machine groomed 22-52 base 22 of 55 trails, 40% open

7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p

Hunter Mountain — 11:23a loose granular machine groomed 12-24 base 44 of 67 trails

66% open, 178 acres, 7 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Kissing Bridge — 7:38a variable machine groomed 6-12 base 6 of 40 trails

15% open, 2 of 10 lifts, Tue-Wed: 10a-9p Thu-Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 8a-10p

Sun: 8a-4p Open Tue-Sun Jan 04: 8a-10p Jan 05: 8a-8p

Labrador Mountain — 7:39a machine groomed 10-48 base 8 of 23 trails

35% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Maple Ski Ridge — 6:54p loose granular 1-18 base 4 of 8 trails

50% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Wed-Thu: 3p-8p Fri: 12p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p

Open Wed-Sun

McCauley — 8:22a machine groomed 10-26 base 12 of 23 trails, 52% open

2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p Open Wed-Mon

Mount Peter — 7:37a machine groomed 18-36 base 12 of 13 trails

92% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-5pTue-Thu: 10a-8:30pFri: 10a-9p

Sat: 8:30a-9pSun: 8:30a-5p Jan 03: 8:30a-5p

Oak Mountain — 7:42p packed powder machine groomed 12-24 base 5 of 22 trails

23% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 12p-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun

Peek n Peak — 8:07p machine groomed 12-36 base 13 of 26 trails

50% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9pFri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p

Plattekill — 4:07p machine groomed 12-20 base 8 of 38 trails

21% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Fri: 8:45a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p

Open Fri-Sun

Royal Mountain — 7:36a loose granular 15-30 base 14 of 16 trails

88% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun

Snow Ridge — 7:40a machine groomed 6-24 base 7 of 22 trails, 32% open

2 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-4p Sat: 9a-3p Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun

Song Mountain — 7:41a machine groomed 10-48 base 5 of 24 trails

21% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-9pFri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Tue-Sun

Swain — 4:48p machine groomed 8-38 base 12 of 35 trails, 34% open

4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p

Thunder Ridge — 5:38p machine groomed 18-31 base 8 of 22 trails

36% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p

Titus Mountain — 4:29p 2 new frozen granular machine groomed 16-22 base 24 of 50 trails, 48% open, 90 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p Fri: 10a-10p

Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4:30p

Toggenburg — 12:24p machine groomed 15-35 base 4 of 25 trails

16% open, 2 of 5 lifts, sm Mon: 2p-9pTue-Thu:10a-9pFri: 9a-10p

Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p

West Mountain — 7:35a machine groomed 14-34 base 14 of 31 trails

45% open, 1 mile 52 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon: 3p-9pTue-Fri: 10a-9p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p Jan 06: 10a-9p

Whiteface — 12:30p 1 new loose granular machine groomed 10-20 base 51 of 87 trails

57% open, 13 miles, 140 acres, 10 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri 8:30a-4p

Sat/Sun 8:30a-4p

Willard Mountain — 5:01p machine groomed 10-20 base 9 of 14 trails

64% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Tue/Wed: 4p-9pThu: 12p-9pFri: 10a-9p

Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Open Tue-Sun

Windham Mountain — 2:16p hard packed machine groomed 8-20 base 31 of 54 trails

57% open, 219 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4pFri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p

Woods Valley — 7:42a machine groomed 18-36 base 12 of 21 trails

57% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Wed-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p

Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun

Cascade XC — 7:32a variable machine groomed 7-7 base 1 of 8 trails, 3 miles

Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p

Garnet Hill Lodge XC — 8:27a 1 new wet snow machine groomed 5-9 base 32 of 34 trails, 19 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Gore Mountain XC — 5:51p packed powder machine groomed 5-16 base 7 of 12 trails

2 miles Mon-Fri: 12p-8p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-8p Jan 05: 8:30a-8p

Lapland Lake XC — 7:42a packed powder machine groomed 3-6 base 13 of 17 trails

16 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Olympic Sports Complex XC — 5:41a variable machine groomed 1-3 base 14 of 18 trails, 19 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Osceola Tug Hill XC — 6:03a variable machine groomed 2-3 base 18 of 18 trails

25 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p

Pennsylvania

Bear Creek — 8:30a variable machine groomed 10-24 base 10 of 23 trails

43% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p

Big Boulder — 8:03a machine groomed 12-48 base 8 of 16 trails

50% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3p-9pFri: 3p-10p Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p

Blue Knob — Reopen TBA

Blue Mountain — 11:53a machine groomed 24-42 base 28 of 40 trails

70% open, 11 miles, 120 acres, 9 of 16 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-9p Thu: 9a-10p

Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p

Camelback — 9:39p loose granular machine groomed 36-44 base 22 of 38 trails

60% open, 6 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p

Elk Mountain — 7:49a machine groomed 18-48 base 15 of 27 trails

56% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon/Tues: 8:30a-4:30p Wed-Fri: 8:30a-10p

Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-7:30p

Hidden Valley — 2:24p machine groomed 18-24 base 14 of 26 trails

54% open, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Tues: 10a-4:30p Wed-Thu: 10a-9p

Fri: 9a-9:30p Sat: 9a-9:30pSun: 9a-7p

Jack Frost — 8:03a variable machine groomed 12-36 base 15 of 22 trails

75% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Liberty Mountain — 7:02a machine groomed 12-38 base 11 of 16 trails

69% open, 60 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p

Jan 20: 8a-10p Feb 17: 8a-10p

Montage Mountain — 2:27p machine groomed 12-12 base 19 of 26 trails

73% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p

Mount Pleasant — Reopen TBA

Mystic Mountain at Nemacolin Woodlands — 2:31p machine groomed 12-12 base 2 of 7 trails, 29% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Fri: 12p-10p Sat: 9a-8p

Sun: 9a-6p

Roundtop — 10:36p variable 15-15 base 13 of 19 trails

68% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p

Seven Springs — 2:36p machine groomed 20-32 base 13 of 33 trails

39% open, 7 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-9pThu/Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p

Shawnee Mountain — 4:22p machine groomed 24-36 base 20 of 23 trails

85% open, 104 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p

Ski Big Bear — 8:51p wet packed snow machine groomed 12-30 base 16 of 18 trails

89% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p, Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8a-9p

Sun: 9a-7p Open Thu-Mon

Ski Sawmill — Reopen 01/05 machine groomed 12-24 base sm Fri: 4p-9p

Sat/Sun: 9a-5p

Spring Mountain — 8:44a machine groomed 14-32 base 2 of 8 trails

35% open, 3 of 6 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p

Tussey Mountain — 2:40p machine groomed 10-20 base 4 of 7 trails

57% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p

Jan 04: 9a-5p

Whitetail — 5:27a machine groomed 18-20 base 8 of 25 trails, 35% open

6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p

Rhode Island

Yawgoo Valley — Reopen 01/05 machine groomed 8-48 base Mon-Wed: 2p-8p Thu-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p

Vermont

Bolton Valley — 7:11a machine groomed 12-18 base 27 of 71 trails

38% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p

Sun: 9a-4p

Bromley Mountain — 7:10a machine groomed 16-42 base 28 of 47 trails

61% open, 117 acres, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Burke Mountain — 6:39a machine groomed 12-24 base 38 of 50 trails

70% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Jay Peak — 6:24a machine groomed 24-36 base 81 of 81 trails

100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Killington — 6:34a machine groomed 18-24 base 107 of 155 trails

69% open, 53 miles, 473 acres, 19 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Mad River Glen — 7:07a wet snow machine groomed 8-24 base 50 of 52 trails

96% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p

8:30a-3:45p

Magic Mountain — 6:50a machine groomed 6-20 base 25 of 50 trails

50% open, 14 miles, 105 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Sun

Middlebury Snow Bowl — 3:17p 2-4 new packed powder 12-24 base 5 of 17 trails, 29% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Mount Snow — 6:26a machine groomed 12-18 base 69 of 87 trails

84% open, 32 miles, 419 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p

Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Okemo Mountain — 6:57a machine groomed 27-29 base 85 of 121 trails

70% open, 32 miles, 445 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Pico — 6:36a machine groomed 18-18 base 41 of 56 trails, 73% open

14 miles, 202 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, sm Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Open Thu-Mon

Ski Quechee — 8:58a machine groomed 12-30 base 5 of 13 trails

38% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun

Smugglers Notch — 4:01p 2 new machine groomed 18-48 base 32 of 78 trails, 41% open, 90 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Stowe — 6:32a packed powder machine groomed 24-48 base 81 of 116 trails, 70% open

29 miles, 394 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p

Stratton Mountain — 7:47a machine groomed 19-19 base 70 of 99 trails

71% open, 422 acres, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Sugarbush — 6:27a machine groomed 36-42 base 96 of 111 trails

86% open, 49 miles, 425 acres, 12 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Suicide Six — 8:43a machine groomed 12-30 base 8 of 24 trails

33% open, 3 miles, 34 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Blueberry Lake XC — No Recent Information machine groomed 5-6 base 11 of 11 trails, 21 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Grafton Trails XC — 8:51a variable 1-2 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Okemo Nordic Center — 9:59a packed powder machine groomed 2-3 base 2 of 12 trails

3 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Timber Creek XC — No Recent Information machine groomed 3-15 base 8 of 25 trails, 7 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Viking Nordic XC — Reopen TBA wet packed snow 2-4 base Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open: Thu-Tue

Wild Wings XC — Reopen TBA Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Woodstock XC — 7:48a machine groomed 3-4 base 24 of 43 trails

29 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

SOUTHEAST
Alabama

Cloudmont — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Maryland

Wisp — 11:05a wet granular machine groomed 16-16 base 10 of 34 trails, 29% open

6 of 16 lifts, Mon: 9a-5p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun 9a-5p

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski — 6:39a loose granular machine groomed 24-32 base 9 of 12 trails

75% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p, Fri: 9a-12a Sat: 9a-12a

Sun: 9a-10p

Beech Mountain — 12:23p wet packed snow machine groomed 22-36 base 10 of 16 trails

63% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thur: 9a-5pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p

Cataloochee — 8:45a machine groomed 18-40 base 7 of 18 trails

39% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p

Sapphire Valley — Reopen 01/10 Fri: 12p-8p Sat: 9a-8p

Sun: 9a-6p Jan 03-04: 9a-8p

Sugar Mountain — 9:19p frozen granular machine groomed 16-40 base 9 of 21 trails

45% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

6p-10p

Wolf Ridge — 7:29a machine groomed 24-28 base 4 of 17 trails

24% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-10p

Tennessee

Ober Gatlinburg — Reopen TBA Mon-Fri: 9a-10p

Sat/Sun: 9a-10p

Virginia

Bryce Resort — 2:44p variable machine groomed 24-24 base 7 of 8 trails

88% open, 1 of 7 lifts, Mon-Tue: 9a-5p Wed-Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p

Sun: 9a-5p

Massanutten — 7:54a machine groomed 18-18 base 4 of 14 trails

29% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p

The Homestead — 9:28a machine groomed 6-10 base 2 of 10 trails

20% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a:4:30p Open Thu-Sun

Wintergreen — 7:25a machine groomed 13-16 base 6 of 26 trails

23% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon 9a-5p Tues-Thu: 9a-8p

Fri-Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p

West Virginia

Canaan Valley — 7:03a frozen granular machine groomed 15-30 base 12 of 47 trails

26% open, 4 miles, 25 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p

Sat/Sun: 9a-6p

Snowshoe Mountain — 10:20a variable machine groomed 34-34 base 37 of 60 trails

61% open, 147 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Winterplace — 8:03a machine groomed 14-34 base 15 of 27 trails

56% open, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

