UNO looks to end streak vs Central Ark.

January 7, 2020 6:30 am
 
2 min read
      

Central Arkansas (4-11, 3-1) vs. New Orleans (4-10, 0-4)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas looks to extend New Orleans’s conference losing streak to six games. New Orleans’ last Southland win came against the Sam Houston State Bearkats 79-76 on March 15, 2019. Central Arkansas won 79-69 over McNeese State in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Bryson Robinson is putting up 17.4 points to lead the way for the Privateers. Troy Green is also a primary contributor, putting up 13.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Hayden Koval, who is averaging 11.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bears have scored 86.3 points per game and allowed 82.3 points per game against Southland opponents. Those are both solid improvements over the 68.8 points scored and 94.8 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.HOT HAYDEN: Koval has connected on 37.8 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: New Orleans is 0-10 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

COLD SPELLS: Central Arkansas has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 74.1 points and allowing 100.6 points during those contests. New Orleans has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 68.7 points while giving up 79.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The New Orleans defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.3 percent of all possessions, which is the 30th-highest rate in the country. The Central Arkansas offense has turned the ball over on 23.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 339th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

