Update on the latest sports

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died.

A source has told The Associated Press that Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday near Calabasas, California. It wasn’t clear who else was on the helicopter.

The 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

Bryant wrote in his last tweet: “Continuing to move the game forward (at)KingJames. Much respect my brother.”

Bryant had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and became one of the game’s most popular players as the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers franchise. He was the league MVP in 2008 and a two-time NBA scoring champion, and he earned 12 selections to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams.

He teamed with Shaquille O’Neal in a combustible partnership to lead the Lakers to NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. He later teamed with Pau Gasol to win two more titles in 2009 and 2010.

NBA-ROCKETS-HARDEN OUT

James Harden sits against Nuggets with bruised left thigh

DENVER (AP) — Houston Rockets star James Harden will miss the game Sunday against the Denver Nuggets with a bruised left thigh.

This marks the second game Harden has missed this season. He also sat out a loss in New Orleans on Dec. 29.

The NBA scoring leader left Friday’s game in Minnesota during the third quarter after taking a knee from Karl-Anthony Towns to his thigh. Although limping, Harden returned in the fourth.

Harden is averaging 36.1 points this season and has scored 40 or more points 16 times. The Rockets are 14-2 when he does.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni listed Harden as doubtful for the game Monday in Utah. D’Antoni also added that Russell Westbrook will sit that game out as well.

NHL-ALL-STAR FUTURE

NHL players in favor of ‘international flavor’ All-Star idea

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The NHL and players are in talks about adding an international twist to All-Star Weekend.

Commissioner Gary Bettman alluded to the 2021 All-Star festivities in South Florida having a “distinct international flavor.” Not quite North America versus the World but more like a miniature 3-on-3 tournament with players representing the U.S., Canada and other top hockey countries.

An international All-Star Weekend would be something of a consolation prize for not holding a World Cup of Hockey next year. Uncertainty remains about whether the NHL will participate in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

It’s not a replacement for the Olympics, but players are largely in favor of spicing up All-Star festivities and playing for more than divisional pride.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Federer overcomes slow start, reaches Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Roger Federer has advanced to his record 15th quarterfinal at the Australian Open by coming back from a set down to beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary. It is also the 57th Grand Slam quarterfinal of Federer’s career.

The 38-year-old eliminated Fucscovics 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Next up for Federer as he pursues a seventh championship at Melbourne Park and 21st Grand Slam title overall will be a matchup against 100th-ranked American Tennys Sandgren, who beat 12th-seeded Fabio Fognini (FAH’-bee-oh fohn-YEE’-nee) in four sets.

The other quarterfinal on that half of the men’s bracket will be defending champion Novak Djokovic against Milos Raonic (MEE’-lohsh ROW’-nihch), who beat Marin Cilic (CHIHL’-ihch) 6-4, 6-3, 7-5. Second seed Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch) was a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 winner over No. 14 Diego Schwartzman.

In other action Sunday:

—Sofia Kenin ended the Australian Open run of 15-year-old Coco Gauff. The 14th-seeded Kenin dropped a first-set tiebreak before storming back for a 6-7, 6-3. 6-0 win over Gauff in an all-American matchup. Gauff was fresh off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Naomi Osaka before running out of gas in the 2-hour, 9-minute match, committing seven double-faults and 48 unforced errors.

— Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova (kuh-VIH’-toh-vah) was the first player to advance to the quarterfinals at Melbourne. The women’s seventh seed rallied from a set and a break down to forge a 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Marie Sakkari. Kvitova lost last year’s final at Melbourne Park to Naomi Osaka.

— Top-ranked Ash Barty beat American Alison Riske 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, breaking Riske’s serve in the final game when Riske double-faulted on match point. French Open champion Barty will play her quarterfinal match on Tuesday against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova (kuh-VIHT’-oh-vuh).

— Qiang Wang (chee-ahng wahng) couldn’t ride the momentum of her third-round victory against 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. Ons Jabeur earned a 7-6, 6-1 win over Wang to earn the right to face Kenin in the quarterfinals.

CHINA OUTBREAK-FED CUP

Tennis Fed Cup event moved from China amid viral illness

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The International Tennis Federation has moved a regional Fed Cup qualifying event out of China because of concerns over the outbreak of a viral illness that has already caused 56 deaths.

The ITF issued a statement Sunday saying the Asia/Oceania Group 1 event scheduled for Feb. 4-8 in Dongguan, China, would now be played at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The Fed Cup is an international women’s tennis team event. Teams from China, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Uzbekistan were set to play at Dongguan. The top two teams will earn promotion to the Fed Cup playoffs in April.

Fear over the outbreak in China also caused the Asian Football Confederation to move an Olympic qualifying event to Australia. Sydney will replace Nanjing, China for the Feb. 3-7 tournament, which had already been moved from Wuhan, the city at the center of the crisis which remains in lockdown.

WORLD CUP-WOMEN’S SUPER-G

Shiffrin wins super-G, 2 days after downhill triumph

BANSKO, Bulgaria (AP) — After three weeks without a win in her favorite technical events, Mikaela Shiffrin bounced back with two triumphs in speed races in three days.

The three-time overall champion won a women’s World Cup super-G Sunday, two days after she won a downhill on the same hill. It marked the first time in Shiffrin’s career that she won two speed events in the same weekend.

The American used her outstanding giant slalom skills to navigate the many sharp turns on the Bulgarian course and beat another technical specialist, Italy’s Marta Bassino, by 0.29 seconds. Former overall champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland was 0.70 behind in third for her first podium result of the season.

It was Shiffrin’s first win in the discipline since clinching the super-G world title in February.

Shiffrin’s sixth victory of the season was her 66th career win, leaving her one short of Marcel Hirscher’s tally. The Austrian eight-time overall champion, who retired in the offseason, is third on the all-time winners list, behind Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82).

FIGURE SKATING-US CHAMPIONSHIPS

Chen dazzles in short program

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nathan Chen has a massive lead following the short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The full-time college student set a personal best with 114.13 points, putting him on target to become the first man to win four consecutive U.S. titles since Brian Boitano from 1985-88.

Chen is more than 13 points ahead of second-place Jason Brown, taking much of the drama out of Sunday’s free program.

Chen hasn’t lost an event since he struggled in the 2018 Olympics short program.

In pairs, Aleza and Chris Knierim won their third U.S. crown even though they finished second in the free skate to Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson. Ice dance went to Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

