Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Upsets rule the day at Shenzhen Open

January 7, 2020 5:08 am
 
1 min read
      

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — On a day of upsets at the Shenzhen Open, Kristyna Pliskova beat defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4 and Anna Blinkova defeated top-seeded Belinda Bencic 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Pliskova had 15 aces and saved 11 break points against Sabalenka.

“She’s playing so fast, so I had to be ready from the first point. My serve was there, which is always important, so I’m happy that I won,” Pliskova said. “I’m happy because I reached the quarterfinals here two years ago, so I’m happy to be back there and looking to see if I can do more.”

Pliskova will next play Kateryna Bondarenko after she defeated eighth-seeded Shuai Zhang 7-6 (8), 6-3 in the second round.

Advertisement

Blinkova rallied to beat Bencic in her opening-round match, serving a dozen aces and breaking her opponent’s serve five times.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

“It was a great performance from me today,” Blinkova said. “I prepared very carefully and I’m happy that I played good tennis. I was thinking to just fight for every point.”

The 21-year-old Blinkova lost five of the first six games but recovered well.

“I didn’t feel great in the beginning of the match,” Blinkova said. “I didn’t play bad, but I managed to increase the level of my game slowly, step by step.

“I said to myself that I needed to put more balls in the court, because I was giving her too many mistakes. I tried to play big margins, but aggressive.”

The Russian will next face Zarina Diyas in the second round. Diyas defeated wild-card entry Yingying Duan 6-3, 6-4.

Elise Mertens also reached the quarterfinals, beating Xiyu Wang 6-4, 6-3.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 Winter Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1789: First US presidential electors set