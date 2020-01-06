USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (27) 16-1 788 1 2. Duke (4) 13-1 764 2 3. Kansas (1) 11-2 739 3 4. Baylor 11-1 670 4 5. Auburn 13-0 626 7 6. Butler 14-1 598 10 7. San Diego State 15-0 552 12 8. Michigan State 12-3 518 16 9. Oregon 12-3 506 6 10. Florida State 13-2 456 20 11. Louisville 11-3 436 8 12. Ohio State 11-3 435 5 13. Kentucky 10-3 425 14 14. Maryland 12-2 407 15 15. Dayton 13-2 370 18 16. Villanova 10-3 317 9 17. West Virginia 11-2 276 17 18. Virginia 11-2 271 19 19. Michigan 10-4 231 13 20. Penn State 12-2 205 21 21. Texas Tech 10-3 179 22 22. Memphis 12-2 145 11 23. Wichita State 13-1 127 23 24. Arizona 11-3 115 24 25. Seton Hall 10-4 53 NR

Others receiving votes: Colorado 46; Iowa 43; Marquette 22; Xavier 20; Arkansas 16; Houston 15; Creighton 8; Washington 6; Wisconsin 5; Florida 5; Purdue 2; LSU 2; Georgia 1.

