USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Gonzaga (27)
|16-1
|788
|1
|2. Duke (4)
|13-1
|764
|2
|3. Kansas (1)
|11-2
|739
|3
|4. Baylor
|11-1
|670
|4
|5. Auburn
|13-0
|626
|7
|6. Butler
|14-1
|598
|10
|7. San Diego State
|15-0
|552
|12
|8. Michigan State
|12-3
|518
|16
|9. Oregon
|12-3
|506
|6
|10. Florida State
|13-2
|456
|20
|11. Louisville
|11-3
|436
|8
|12. Ohio State
|11-3
|435
|5
|13. Kentucky
|10-3
|425
|14
|14. Maryland
|12-2
|407
|15
|15. Dayton
|13-2
|370
|18
|16. Villanova
|10-3
|317
|9
|17. West Virginia
|11-2
|276
|17
|18. Virginia
|11-2
|271
|19
|19. Michigan
|10-4
|231
|13
|20. Penn State
|12-2
|205
|21
|21. Texas Tech
|10-3
|179
|22
|22. Memphis
|12-2
|145
|11
|23. Wichita State
|13-1
|127
|23
|24. Arizona
|11-3
|115
|24
|25. Seton Hall
|10-4
|53
|NR
Others receiving votes: Colorado 46; Iowa 43; Marquette 22; Xavier 20; Arkansas 16; Houston 15; Creighton 8; Washington 6; Wisconsin 5; Florida 5; Purdue 2; LSU 2; Georgia 1.
