USA Today Top 25 Poll

January 6, 2020 2:36 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (27) 16-1 788 1
2. Duke (4) 13-1 764 2
3. Kansas (1) 11-2 739 3
4. Baylor 11-1 670 4
5. Auburn 13-0 626 7
6. Butler 14-1 598 10
7. San Diego State 15-0 552 12
8. Michigan State 12-3 518 16
9. Oregon 12-3 506 6
10. Florida State 13-2 456 20
11. Louisville 11-3 436 8
12. Ohio State 11-3 435 5
13. Kentucky 10-3 425 14
14. Maryland 12-2 407 15
15. Dayton 13-2 370 18
16. Villanova 10-3 317 9
17. West Virginia 11-2 276 17
18. Virginia 11-2 271 19
19. Michigan 10-4 231 13
20. Penn State 12-2 205 21
21. Texas Tech 10-3 179 22
22. Memphis 12-2 145 11
23. Wichita State 13-1 127 23
24. Arizona 11-3 115 24
25. Seton Hall 10-4 53 NR

Others receiving votes: Colorado 46; Iowa 43; Marquette 22; Xavier 20; Arkansas 16; Houston 15; Creighton 8; Washington 6; Wisconsin 5; Florida 5; Purdue 2; LSU 2; Georgia 1.

