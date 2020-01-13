USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 12, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (16) 18-1 775 1 2. Baylor (10) 13-1 764 4 3. Duke (6) 15-1 757 2 4. Auburn 15-0 685 5 5. Butler 15-1 660 6 6. San Diego State 17-0 622 7 7. Kansas 12-3 586 3 8. Oregon 14-3 543 9 9. Florida State 14-2 508 10 10. Louisville 13-3 469 11 11. Dayton 14-2 452 15 12. Kentucky 12-3 449 13 13. West Virginia 13-2 432 17 14. Michigan State 13-4 391 8 15. Villanova 12-3 356 16 16. Wichita State 15-1 309 23 17. Maryland 13-3 301 14 18. Seton Hall 12-4 279 25 19. Ohio State 11-5 137 12 20. Michigan 11-5 131 19 21. Colorado 13-3 120 — 22. Memphis 13-3 73 22 23. Texas Tech 10-5 72 21 24. Iowa 11-5 60 — 25. Stanford 14-2 59 —

Others receiving votes: Creighton 53, Virginia 51, Arkansas 44, Indiana 38, Arizona 37, Illinois 33, Penn State 23, LSU 22, Rutgers 19, Houston 18, Wisconsin 17, Purdue 15, Northern Iowa 10, TCU 7, Marquette 6, Saint Mary’s 6, Xavier 4, New Mexico 3, Liberty 2, Providence 1, Yale 1.

