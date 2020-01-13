USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 12, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|1. Gonzaga (16)
|18-1
|775
|1
|2. Baylor (10)
|13-1
|764
|4
|3. Duke (6)
|15-1
|757
|2
|4. Auburn
|15-0
|685
|5
|5. Butler
|15-1
|660
|6
|6. San Diego State
|17-0
|622
|7
|7. Kansas
|12-3
|586
|3
|8. Oregon
|14-3
|543
|9
|9. Florida State
|14-2
|508
|10
|10. Louisville
|13-3
|469
|11
|11. Dayton
|14-2
|452
|15
|12. Kentucky
|12-3
|449
|13
|13. West Virginia
|13-2
|432
|17
|14. Michigan State
|13-4
|391
|8
|15. Villanova
|12-3
|356
|16
|16. Wichita State
|15-1
|309
|23
|17. Maryland
|13-3
|301
|14
|18. Seton Hall
|12-4
|279
|25
|19. Ohio State
|11-5
|137
|12
|20. Michigan
|11-5
|131
|19
|21. Colorado
|13-3
|120
|—
|22. Memphis
|13-3
|73
|22
|23. Texas Tech
|10-5
|72
|21
|24. Iowa
|11-5
|60
|—
|25. Stanford
|14-2
|59
|—
Others receiving votes: Creighton 53, Virginia 51, Arkansas 44, Indiana 38, Arizona 37, Illinois 33, Penn State 23, LSU 22, Rutgers 19, Houston 18, Wisconsin 17, Purdue 15, Northern Iowa 10, TCU 7, Marquette 6, Saint Mary’s 6, Xavier 4, New Mexico 3, Liberty 2, Providence 1, Yale 1.
