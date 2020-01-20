USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Gonzaga (19)
|20-1
|784
|1
|2. Baylor (13)
|15-1
|780
|2
|3. Kansas
|14-3
|702
|7
|4. San Diego State
|19-0
|699
|6
|5. Louisville
|15-3
|650 10
|6. Florida State
|16-2
|635
|9
|7. Dayton
|16-2
|569 11
|8. Duke
|15-3
|526
|3
|9. Michigan State
|14-4
|513 14
|10. Seton Hall
|14-4
|486 18
|11. Villanova
|14-3
|475 15
|12. Butler
|15-3
|431
|5
|13. Oregon
|15-4
|418
|8
|14. Kentucky
|13-4
|385 12
|15. West Virginia
|14-3
|381 13
|16. Auburn
|15-2
|344
|4
|17. Maryland
|14-4
|293 17
|18. Texas Tech
|12-5
|227 23
|19. Iowa
|13-5
|197 24
|20. Memphis
|14-3
|158 22
|21. Arizona
|13-5
|113
|—
|22. Wichita State
|15-3
|93 16
|22. Illinois
|13-5
|93
|—
|24. Houston
|14-4
|79
|—
|25. Rutgers
|14-4
|67
|—
Others Receiving Votes: Colorado 55, Penn State 31, Michigan 31, LSU 23, Northern Iowa 21, Florida 18, Stanford 17, Ohio State 17, Indiana 16, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Arkansas 12, Marquette 11, Wisconsin 7, Saint Mary’s 7, Yale 3, Southern Cal 3, ETSU 2, Liberty 1, Duquesne 1.
