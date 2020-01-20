Listen Live Sports

USA Today Top 25 Poll

January 20, 2020 2:27 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (19) 20-1 784 1
2. Baylor (13) 15-1 780 2
3. Kansas 14-3 702 7
4. San Diego State 19-0 699 6
5. Louisville 15-3 650 10
6. Florida State 16-2 635 9
7. Dayton 16-2 569 11
8. Duke 15-3 526 3
9. Michigan State 14-4 513 14
10. Seton Hall 14-4 486 18
11. Villanova 14-3 475 15
12. Butler 15-3 431 5
13. Oregon 15-4 418 8
14. Kentucky 13-4 385 12
15. West Virginia 14-3 381 13
16. Auburn 15-2 344 4
17. Maryland 14-4 293 17
18. Texas Tech 12-5 227 23
19. Iowa 13-5 197 24
20. Memphis 14-3 158 22
21. Arizona 13-5 113
22. Wichita State 15-3 93 16
22. Illinois 13-5 93
24. Houston 14-4 79
25. Rutgers 14-4 67

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado 55, Penn State 31, Michigan 31, LSU 23, Northern Iowa 21, Florida 18, Stanford 17, Ohio State 17, Indiana 16, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Arkansas 12, Marquette 11, Wisconsin 7, Saint Mary’s 7, Yale 3, Southern Cal 3, ETSU 2, Liberty 1, Duquesne 1.

