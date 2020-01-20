USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (19) 20-1 784 1 2. Baylor (13) 15-1 780 2 3. Kansas 14-3 702 7 4. San Diego State 19-0 699 6 5. Louisville 15-3 650 10 6. Florida State 16-2 635 9 7. Dayton 16-2 569 11 8. Duke 15-3 526 3 9. Michigan State 14-4 513 14 10. Seton Hall 14-4 486 18 11. Villanova 14-3 475 15 12. Butler 15-3 431 5 13. Oregon 15-4 418 8 14. Kentucky 13-4 385 12 15. West Virginia 14-3 381 13 16. Auburn 15-2 344 4 17. Maryland 14-4 293 17 18. Texas Tech 12-5 227 23 19. Iowa 13-5 197 24 20. Memphis 14-3 158 22 21. Arizona 13-5 113 — 22. Wichita State 15-3 93 16 22. Illinois 13-5 93 — 24. Houston 14-4 79 — 25. Rutgers 14-4 67 —

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado 55, Penn State 31, Michigan 31, LSU 23, Northern Iowa 21, Florida 18, Stanford 17, Ohio State 17, Indiana 16, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Arkansas 12, Marquette 11, Wisconsin 7, Saint Mary’s 7, Yale 3, Southern Cal 3, ETSU 2, Liberty 1, Duquesne 1.

