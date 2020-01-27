Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

USA Today Top 25 Poll

January 27, 2020 2:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 26, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (15) 17-1 782 2
2. Gonzaga (17) 21-1 780 1
3. Kansas 16-3 711 3
4. San Diego State 21-0 701 4
5. Louisville 17-3 646 5
6. Florida State 17-2 632 6
7. Dayton 18-2 593 7
8. Duke 16-3 565 8
9. Seton Hall 15-4 521 10
10. Villanova 16-3 511 11
11. West Virginia 16-3 432 15
12. Oregon 17-4 424 13
13. Kentucky 15-4 414 14
14. Michigan State 15-5 403 9
15. Maryland 16-4 362 17
16. Auburn 17-2 312 16
17. Butler 16-4 282 12
18. Iowa 14-5 268 19
19. Illinois 15-5 235 22
20. Houston 16-4 157 24
21. Colorado 16-4 121
22. Wichita State 17-3 115 22
23. Penn State 14-5 76
24. LSU 15-4 74
25. Rutgers 15-5 72 25

Others receiving votes: Arizona 49, Texas Tech 47, Creighton 41, Ohio State 14, Indiana 14, Tulsa 12, Saint Mary’s 8, Yale 7, Marquette 7, Arkansas 6, Northern Iowa 2, Stanford 1, Southern Cal 1, Memphis 1, ETSU 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
1|28 U.S. Census Bureau Data Privacy Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Service members train at SOUTHCOM headquarters

Today in History

1951: First atomic detonation at the Nevada test site