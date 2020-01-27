USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 26, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Baylor (15)
|17-1
|782
|2
|2. Gonzaga (17)
|21-1
|780
|1
|3. Kansas
|16-3
|711
|3
|4. San Diego State
|21-0
|701
|4
|5. Louisville
|17-3
|646
|5
|6. Florida State
|17-2
|632
|6
|7. Dayton
|18-2
|593
|7
|8. Duke
|16-3
|565
|8
|9. Seton Hall
|15-4
|521
|10
|10. Villanova
|16-3
|511
|11
|11. West Virginia
|16-3
|432
|15
|12. Oregon
|17-4
|424
|13
|13. Kentucky
|15-4
|414
|14
|14. Michigan State
|15-5
|403
|9
|15. Maryland
|16-4
|362
|17
|16. Auburn
|17-2
|312
|16
|17. Butler
|16-4
|282
|12
|18. Iowa
|14-5
|268
|19
|19. Illinois
|15-5
|235
|22
|20. Houston
|16-4
|157
|24
|21. Colorado
|16-4
|121
|—
|22. Wichita State
|17-3
|115
|22
|23. Penn State
|14-5
|76
|—
|24. LSU
|15-4
|74
|—
|25. Rutgers
|15-5
|72
|25
Others receiving votes: Arizona 49, Texas Tech 47, Creighton 41, Ohio State 14, Indiana 14, Tulsa 12, Saint Mary’s 8, Yale 7, Marquette 7, Arkansas 6, Northern Iowa 2, Stanford 1, Southern Cal 1, Memphis 1, ETSU 1.
