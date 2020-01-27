USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 26, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Baylor (15) 17-1 782 2 2. Gonzaga (17) 21-1 780 1 3. Kansas 16-3 711 3 4. San Diego State 21-0 701 4 5. Louisville 17-3 646 5 6. Florida State 17-2 632 6 7. Dayton 18-2 593 7 8. Duke 16-3 565 8 9. Seton Hall 15-4 521 10 10. Villanova 16-3 511 11 11. West Virginia 16-3 432 15 12. Oregon 17-4 424 13 13. Kentucky 15-4 414 14 14. Michigan State 15-5 403 9 15. Maryland 16-4 362 17 16. Auburn 17-2 312 16 17. Butler 16-4 282 12 18. Iowa 14-5 268 19 19. Illinois 15-5 235 22 20. Houston 16-4 157 24 21. Colorado 16-4 121 — 22. Wichita State 17-3 115 22 23. Penn State 14-5 76 — 24. LSU 15-4 74 — 25. Rutgers 15-5 72 25

Others receiving votes: Arizona 49, Texas Tech 47, Creighton 41, Ohio State 14, Indiana 14, Tulsa 12, Saint Mary’s 8, Yale 7, Marquette 7, Arkansas 6, Northern Iowa 2, Stanford 1, Southern Cal 1, Memphis 1, ETSU 1.

