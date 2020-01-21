Listen Live Sports

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

January 21, 2020 12:45 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (20) 15-1 785 1
2. South Carolina (12) 18-1 771 2
3. Louisville 18-1 714 4
4. Oregon 15-2 701 6
5. UConn 16-1 696 5
6. Stanford 16-2 644 3
7. Oregon State 16-2 595 7
8. N.C. State 17-1 558 10
9. Mississippi State 16-3 507 9
10. UCLA 16-1 498 8
11. Gonzaga 18-1 445 13
12. DePaul 17-2 435 15
13. Kentucky 15-3 409 11
14. Florida State 15-3 355 13
15. Texas A&M 15-3 354 12
16. Arizona State 15-4 321 19
17. Maryland 14-4 273 20
18. South Dakota 17-2 199 21
19. Arizona 15-3 198 22
20. Arkansas 15-3 167 23
21. Iowa 15-3 161 24
22. Missouri State 14-3 122 17
23. Tennessee 15-3 106 25
24. Indiana 14-5 101 16
25. Northwestern 16-2 90

Others receiving votes: Princeton 76, West Virginia 60, Florida Gulf Coast 52, LSU 5, Stony Brook 1, Rutgers 1.

