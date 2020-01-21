USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Baylor (20)
|15-1
|785
|1
|2. South Carolina (12)
|18-1
|771
|2
|3. Louisville
|18-1
|714
|4
|4. Oregon
|15-2
|701
|6
|5. UConn
|16-1
|696
|5
|6. Stanford
|16-2
|644
|3
|7. Oregon State
|16-2
|595
|7
|8. N.C. State
|17-1
|558
|10
|9. Mississippi State
|16-3
|507
|9
|10. UCLA
|16-1
|498
|8
|11. Gonzaga
|18-1
|445
|13
|12. DePaul
|17-2
|435
|15
|13. Kentucky
|15-3
|409
|11
|14. Florida State
|15-3
|355
|13
|15. Texas A&M
|15-3
|354
|12
|16. Arizona State
|15-4
|321
|19
|17. Maryland
|14-4
|273
|20
|18. South Dakota
|17-2
|199
|21
|19. Arizona
|15-3
|198
|22
|20. Arkansas
|15-3
|167
|23
|21. Iowa
|15-3
|161
|24
|22. Missouri State
|14-3
|122
|17
|23. Tennessee
|15-3
|106
|25
|24. Indiana
|14-5
|101
|16
|25. Northwestern
|16-2
|90
|—
Others receiving votes: Princeton 76, West Virginia 60, Florida Gulf Coast 52, LSU 5, Stony Brook 1, Rutgers 1.
