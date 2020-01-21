USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Baylor (20) 15-1 785 1 2. South Carolina (12) 18-1 771 2 3. Louisville 18-1 714 4 4. Oregon 15-2 701 6 5. UConn 16-1 696 5 6. Stanford 16-2 644 3 7. Oregon State 16-2 595 7 8. N.C. State 17-1 558 10 9. Mississippi State 16-3 507 9 10. UCLA 16-1 498 8 11. Gonzaga 18-1 445 13 12. DePaul 17-2 435 15 13. Kentucky 15-3 409 11 14. Florida State 15-3 355 13 15. Texas A&M 15-3 354 12 16. Arizona State 15-4 321 19 17. Maryland 14-4 273 20 18. South Dakota 17-2 199 21 19. Arizona 15-3 198 22 20. Arkansas 15-3 167 23 21. Iowa 15-3 161 24 22. Missouri State 14-3 122 17 23. Tennessee 15-3 106 25 24. Indiana 14-5 101 16 25. Northwestern 16-2 90 —

Others receiving votes: Princeton 76, West Virginia 60, Florida Gulf Coast 52, LSU 5, Stony Brook 1, Rutgers 1.

