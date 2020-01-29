USC Upstate, Presbyterian meet in conference play

South Carolina Upstate (8-13, 3-5) vs. Presbyterian (8-13, 5-3)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes meet as South Carolina Upstate takes on Presbyterian. South Carolina Upstate beat UNC-Asheville by 17 at home in its last outing. Presbyterian lost 72-57 on the road to Winthrop in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Presbyterian’s Cory Hightower, Michael Isler and Zeb Graham have collectively accounted for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Blue Hose points over the last five games.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Blue Hose have scored 71.3 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 58.8 per game they put up in non-conference play.EFFECTIVE EVERETTE: Everette Hammond has connected on 30.6 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Spartans are 0-12 when they score 72 points or fewer and 8-1 when they exceed 72 points. The Blue Hose are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 8-1 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Presbyterian is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Blue Hose are 1-13 when scoring any fewer than that.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: Presbyterian’s offense has turned the ball over 15 times per game this season, but is averaging 20 turnovers over its last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

