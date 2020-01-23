Utah 67, Washington 66

WASHINGTON (12-8)

Carter 4-9 2-2 10, Stewart 6-8 1-2 13, McDaniels 4-10 4-6 14, Wright 4-6 0-0 12, Tsohonis 3-4 0-0 8, Bey 0-1 2-2 2, Battle 2-5 2-2 7, Timmins 0-2 0-0 0, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 11-14 66.

UTAH (11-7)

Allen 4-12 4-9 13, Jones 2-11 9-10 13, Battin 5-12 5-5 17, Gach 1-7 2-2 4, Jantunen 4-4 2-2 10, Carlson 2-5 2-4 6, Thioune 1-2 0-0 2, Brenchley 0-1 0-0 0, Plummer 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 20-59 24-32 67.

Halftime_Washington 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Washington 9-20 (Wright 4-6, Tsohonis 2-2, McDaniels 2-4, Battle 1-4, Bey 0-1, Timmins 0-1, Carter 0-2), Utah 3-24 (Battin 2-6, Allen 1-1, Brenchley 0-1, Plummer 0-3, Gach 0-5, Jones 0-8). Fouled Out_McDaniels, Wright. Rebounds_Washington 28 (Wright 9), Utah 34 (Allen 9). Assists_Washington 16 (Wright 4), Utah 15 (Jones 9). Total Fouls_Washington 26, Utah 19. A_9,396 (15,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.