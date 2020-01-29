Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Utah St. 68, Wyoming 45

January 29, 2020 12:56 am
 
< a min read
      

UTAH ST. (17-6)

Bean 3-8 0-0 6, Merrill 4-8 4-4 14, Brito 3-5 3-4 9, Miller 4-9 0-0 11, A.Porter 0-3 0-0 0, Anderson 5-11 2-2 13, Queta 3-4 2-2 8, Bairstow 2-3 2-2 7, Dorius 0-0 0-0 0, Grootfaam 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 13-14 68.

WYOMING (5-17)

Maldonado 4-10 4-4 14, Hendricks 0-7 0-0 0, Marble 5-11 2-3 14, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Taylor 2-4 0-0 4, Banks 0-0 2-2 2, Foster 1-8 0-0 2, Milton 2-6 0-0 6, Fornstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-50 8-9 45.

Halftime_Utah St. 25-16. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 7-23 (Miller 3-7, Merrill 2-5, Bairstow 1-2, Anderson 1-4, Bean 0-1, Brito 0-2, A.Porter 0-2), Wyoming 7-30 (Marble 2-4, Maldonado 2-5, Milton 2-6, Thompson 1-3, Foster 0-5, Hendricks 0-7). Rebounds_Utah St. 38 (Queta 12), Wyoming 21 (Marble, Banks 4). Assists_Utah St. 13 (Brito 4), Wyoming 9 (Marble 4). Total Fouls_Utah St. 16, Wyoming 19. A_3,115 (15,028).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

2002: President George Bush nicknames 'axis of evil' during SOTU