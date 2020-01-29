Utah St. 68, Wyoming 45

UTAH ST. (17-6)

Bean 3-8 0-0 6, Merrill 4-8 4-4 14, Brito 3-5 3-4 9, Miller 4-9 0-0 11, A.Porter 0-3 0-0 0, Anderson 5-11 2-2 13, Queta 3-4 2-2 8, Bairstow 2-3 2-2 7, Dorius 0-0 0-0 0, Grootfaam 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 13-14 68.

WYOMING (5-17)

Maldonado 4-10 4-4 14, Hendricks 0-7 0-0 0, Marble 5-11 2-3 14, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Taylor 2-4 0-0 4, Banks 0-0 2-2 2, Foster 1-8 0-0 2, Milton 2-6 0-0 6, Fornstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-50 8-9 45.

Halftime_Utah St. 25-16. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 7-23 (Miller 3-7, Merrill 2-5, Bairstow 1-2, Anderson 1-4, Bean 0-1, Brito 0-2, A.Porter 0-2), Wyoming 7-30 (Marble 2-4, Maldonado 2-5, Milton 2-6, Thompson 1-3, Foster 0-5, Hendricks 0-7). Rebounds_Utah St. 38 (Queta 12), Wyoming 21 (Marble, Banks 4). Assists_Utah St. 13 (Brito 4), Wyoming 9 (Marble 4). Total Fouls_Utah St. 16, Wyoming 19. A_3,115 (15,028).

